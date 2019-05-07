2 House of Lords frontbenchers quit government

LONDON: Two members of the Conservative frontbench in the House of Lords have quit the government for personal reasons, Downing Street has announced.Baroness Fairhead has left the Department for International Development after 20 months as minister for trade and export promotion.

Baroness Manzoor has stood down as a government whip in the Upper House just over a year after taking up the position. A Downing Street spokesman said: “Baroness Fairhead and Baroness Manzoor have resigned from the government for personal reasons.

“The Prime Minister thanks them both for their service in their roles at the Department for International Trade and the Whips’ Office respectively.“Their replacements will be announced in due course.”Rona Fairhead, 57, was chief executive of the Financial Times and a director of HSBC Holdings before serving as chairwoman of the BBC Trust from 2014 to 2017.

She entered the House of Lords with a life peerage on her appointment as a minister in Liam Fox’s Department for International Trade in 2017.Former Legal Services Ombudsman for England and Wales Zahida Manzoor entered the House of Lords in 2013 as a Liberal Democrat peer and was the party’s work and pensions spokeswoman under the leadership of Tim Farron.She crossed the floor to join the Conservatives in 2016 and was appointed a government whip in March 2018.