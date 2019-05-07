Election Commission of Pakistan issues accounts statements of 81 parties

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued statements of accounts for the financial year 2017-18 submitted by 81 registered political parties with the commission.

According to the ECP, these political parties have filed their statements of accounts in accordance with the procedure prescribed in Rule 159 of the Election Rules, 2017. Section 210 of the Election Act, 2017 provides that a political party will submit with the ECP, within 60 days from the close of a financial year, a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a chartered accountant on Form-D containing annual income and expenditure, sources of funds and assets and liabilities.

As per details, the total income of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as on June 30, 2017 was Rs 27,809,390 and by June 30, 2018 the total income was Rs 125,836,956. The total value of assets of PML-N as on June 30, 2017 was Rs 222,116,406, and Rs 253,377,955 as on June 30, 2018. The expenses of PML-N in the year 2017 were Rs 30,125,297, and Rs 48,236,407 in the year 2018.

The total income of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for the financial year 2018 was Rs 5,005,858, while the total expenses were Rs 19,899,267. The net balance on the close of the financial year 2018 was Rs 143,565,038, while the total value of assets on the close of the year 2018 was Rs 6,927,996.

The total income of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the year 2017-18 was Rs 595,054,335, while the total payments for the year were Rs 35,328,684, and payments of fixed assets were Rs 7,103,500. The total value of assets on the close of the year 2017 was Rs 99,538,600, while by June 2018 the figure was Rs 316,693,490. The total value of liabilities as on July 1, 2017 was Rs 10,431,837, and Rs 92,950,591 as on June 30, 2018.