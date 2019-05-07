Girls trafficking: Another Chinese gang busted in Punjab

RAWALPINDI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday busted another human smuggling cell being run by Chinese nationals, Geo News reported.

Seven people, including three Chinese nationals, were arrested by FIA Rawalpindi for their alleged involvement in trafficking Pakistani girls to China. The gang was led by a Chinese national Song Chuaoyang who was also arrested.

According to Deputy Director FIA Kamran Ali, the Chinese nationals were involved in contracting fake marriages with Pakistani girls and later using them for prostitution and organ removal. On Monday, FIA had busted a gang of Chinese nationals involved in trafficking Pakistani girls to China after contracting marriages.

The FIA said the suspects, with the assistance of Pakistani agents, contracted marriages with unsuspecting local girls and then trafficked them to China where the victims were forced into prostitution.It said the suspected leader of the ring was the son of a Punjab Police officer, who had fled when a raid was conducted for his arrest and later he obtained interim bail until May 13.