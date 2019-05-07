Walk held in Upper Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The residents of Upper Kohistan on Tuesday held an awareness walk about the ever-rising use of ice by youngsters.

“The use of ice has been increasing, which is being sold in powder and liquid forms. It takes the life of its user within months. The society must play its due role to create awareness among the masses,” Salman Khan, the district police officer, told participants of the walk in Pattan. The people from different walks of life, including ulema, also participated in the walk organised by the district police.

The district police officer also invited participants of the walk to join police in the fight against all social evils and crimes. “We have established a control room to wage jihad against narcotics where you can call on 09989-405012 about sale and peddling of contrabands anytime,” said the DPO.