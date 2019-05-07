Girl killed, 6 injured as 2 groups trade fire in Orakzai

KALAYA: A 12-old-year girl was killed and six persons, including two women, were injured, when two groups traded fire in Jhalka Mela area in lower part of Orakzai district on Tuesday.

The sources said the Arbistan and Habib Khan group exchanged fire over property dispute early in the day.

They said a 12 years old girl Masiha was killed while six persons were injured in the exchange of fire.

The injured were identified as Akhtar Gul, Arbistan, Fazal Zahid, Habib and two women, whose names could not be ascertained.

The sources said the police and Levies force personnel were conducting raids to arrest the accused.