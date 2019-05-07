Afghan diplomat calls on varsity VC

PESHAWAR: Afghan Consul General Mohammad Hashim Niazi Tuesday called on University of Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Asif Khan.

The Afghan diplomat discussed with him matters pertaining to the education of Afghan students. The vice-chancellor assure full support to the Afghan students in the university. The Afghan diplomat said that Peshawar and Nangarhar were sister cities. The University of Peshawar is the most accessible seat of higher studies for the Afghan students, he added. The Afghan consul general also welcomed the memorandum of understanding between the University of Peshawar and the University of Nangarhar.