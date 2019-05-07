Two die in road accident

HAFIZABAD: Two villagers died and two PAF personnel sustained critical injuries in a road accident near village Dahranwali, Hafizabad on Tuesday.

According to Rescue sources, PAF personnel Tehseenullah and Toufeeq were heading to the airbase on their motorcycle when another speeding motorcycle hit them. In the meantime, a dumper hit riders of both the motorcycles, leaving Imran and Samiullah dead on the spot and Tehseenullah and Toufeeq wounded critically. They were shifted to the Trauma Centre but later were referred to Lahore. Sadr police have arrested Khizar Hayat Bhatti, the driver of the dumper.

DROWNS IN CANAL: A young boy of Bhoon Kalan drowned in the lower Chenab Canal on Tuesday. According to rescue sources, Aziz Ahmad and his friends were swimming in the canal when Aziz drowned.