close
Wed May 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
May 8, 2019

Proper security for JUI-F chief demanded

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 8, 2019

PESHAWAR: Demanding proper security to Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamiat Talaba-e-Islam (JTI) has opposed the plan to bring the religious institutions under the Ministry of Education and changing syllabus of religious seminaries.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, central secretary information of JTI Asifullah Marwat, convener Rehmat Shahzad, Abdur Rehman and others demanded proper security for their party’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The JTI leader warned to launch a country-wide movement if their demands were not met and security for Maulana was not enhanced. They said JTI had always rendered sacrifices for democracy and strived to promote the cause of the religious institutions.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar