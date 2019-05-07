Pensioners demand payment of group insurance

Rawalpindi : The Association for Rights of Protection of Rights of Pensioners of Punjab has pledged to continue struggle till their demands are met by the provincial government. A senior office-bearer of the association Habib Rasool Sialvi said their demands include payment of Group Insurance amount deducted from their salaries, payment of medical allowance to veteran pensioners, speedy payment of welfare fund, increase in pensions in view of price hike and increase in allowances of provincial government employees at par with employees of Punjab secretariat.

He pointed that provincial governments of Balochistan, KP and Sind are paying Group Insurance amount to their employees but the same right is being denied in Punjab. ax