PIMS announces annual conference

Islamabad: Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) annual conference would be held in the first week of October this year in which various aspects of all diseases being treated at PIMS would be highlighted.

PIMS Executive Director Dr. Raja Amjad announced the dates of PIMS conference in a meeting held with heads of all departments of the hospital. He said the lectures in the conference would highlight the causes, signs, symptoms, treatment protocols and prevention of various diseases including hepatitis A, B and C, stomach problems, liver diseases, neurological disorders, heart problems and problems related to gynaecology apart from other ailments.

According to Deputy Director at PIMS Dr. Waseem Ahmed Khawaja, the ED has asked all departmental heads to prepare lectures for the PIMS annual conference and encourage all young doctors to actively participate in the conference.