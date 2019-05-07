close
Wed May 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

PIMS announces annual conference

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

Islamabad: Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) annual conference would be held in the first week of October this year in which various aspects of all diseases being treated at PIMS would be highlighted.

PIMS Executive Director Dr. Raja Amjad announced the dates of PIMS conference in a meeting held with heads of all departments of the hospital. He said the lectures in the conference would highlight the causes, signs, symptoms, treatment protocols and prevention of various diseases including hepatitis A, B and C, stomach problems, liver diseases, neurological disorders, heart problems and problems related to gynaecology apart from other ailments.

According to Deputy Director at PIMS Dr. Waseem Ahmed Khawaja, the ED has asked all departmental heads to prepare lectures for the PIMS annual conference and encourage all young doctors to actively participate in the conference.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad