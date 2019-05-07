3000 personnel to perform security duties during Ramazan

Islamabad : To ensure peace during Ramazan, the police hierarchy has chalked out a comprehensive plan to knock down scoundrels, a police officer responsible for the security, said.

3000 personnel including policemen, security guards and Masajid guards will perform security duties during the Ramazan and to ensure elaborate arrangements in coordination with the notables in various areas.

According to plan chalked out following directions of Islamabad Police Chief IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has devised an elaborate security plan for Ramazan. As per plan, 3000 security personnel will perform special duties at 1,023 Masajids and 33 imambargahs housing in and around the federal capital.

The security personnel have been deployed at worship places in Islamabad during the holy month. These security arrangements shall be supervised by SPs while SDPOs and SHOs would conduct security checking during Namaz timings.

Special police strength has been called from Police Line Headquarters and provided to various police stations with the purpose to ensure effective security duties at worship places and markets. Police stations have been directed to coordinate with office-bearers of traders unions in their respective areas to ensure effective security along with security guards.

Special drive against the professional beggars would be launched and they should not be allowed to gather outside the worship places. Mosque committees would also not allow any stranger or outsider for stay in worship places. The police officials have been also directed to carry out special checking of hotels, motels, inns and guest houses for security purpose.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed to ensure compliance of these security arrangements during the month of Ramazan.

All the SDPOs and SHO s have been directed to personally supervise the security arrangements during Ramazan and ensure the deployment of police officials or private security guards where it was necessary and in this regard no laxity shall be tolerated.

Waqar Uddin Syed has directed police officials to brief the policemen deputed for security purpose and maintain high vigilance.

He also ordered for strict security at entry and exit points of the city and keep strict monitoring of those coming in the city or leaving it. DIG (Operations) has asked Station House Officers (SHOs) to brief people in their areas regarding proper lock to their houses in prayers’ timings and keeping the lights on during this time. He also directed for effective patrolling in their respective areas and also appealed citizens to inform police or Rescue 15 in case of any suspicious activity around them.

The DIG (Operations) has also categorically told that no laxity will be tolerated by any official in performing of security duties. He asked police officials to work devotedly during this month as they have the prime responsibility to provide security to all faithfuls.

He also directed for special deployment at markets and to deploy commandoes there from 4 pm to 11 pm. He asked the heads of police stations to check duties of policemen assigned duties in various beats and to ensure strict patrolling by the staff of Falcon and Eagle Squads.

DIG (Operations) also appealed the citizens to cooperate with police and inform policemen in case of observing any suspect around them.