Initiative for innovation

It was an evening of new beginnings for a private cellular and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) communities when the collaborative national initiative “DisruptEd: Ideas that Matter” was recently launched at the LUMS campus. According to a press release issued on Tuesday, as an initiative that aims to prioritise innovation and digitisation in the country, DisruptEd: Ideas that Matter’ is a speaker series that will serve as a platform for stimulating discourse and ideas that connect the different facets of the contemporary ecosystem and create pathways for unlearning and reimagining. The inaugural event of the series was a talk on ‘Leadership in the Age of Rapid Digitalisation' by Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of the cellular company. The evening kicked off with an address by LUMS Vice-Chancellor, Dr Arshad Ahmad. Aamir Ibrahim said, “Currently only one in every five Pakistanis is somewhat digitally literate, reinforcing the idea that we are far behind, but also displaying all that we can do. What I see is opportunity.”