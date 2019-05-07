Two uplift schemes

The Punjab government Tuesday approved two development schemes at an estimated cost of Rs3.037b. These schemes were approved in the 24th meeting of PDWP of 2018-19 presided over by Planning and Development Department Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani. All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included: Research and development / technical support / consultancies at the cost of Rs1.497b and widening / improvement of road from Lodhran to Jalalpur Pirwala Road connecting KLM via Bahadurpur, District Lodhran at the cost of Rs1.540b.