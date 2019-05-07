Two uplift schemes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Punjab government Tuesday approved two development schemes at an estimated cost of Rs3.037b. These schemes were approved in the 24th meeting of PDWP of 2018-19 presided over by Planning and Development Department Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani. All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included: Research and development / technical support / consultancies at the cost of Rs1.497b and widening / improvement of road from Lodhran to Jalalpur Pirwala Road connecting KLM via Bahadurpur, District Lodhran at the cost of Rs1.540b.
