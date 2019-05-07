Book on One Belt, One Road launched

LAHORE: A ceremony to launch latest book “One Belt One Road –Hands on Small Enterprises” by UMT Director General Abid HK Sherwani, Dr Hassnain Javed (PITAC) and Mr CaiLi of China) was held at Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (PITAC), Lahore.

According to a press release, the book launching ceremony was chaired by Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister, for Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment. Director General UMT Abid HK Sherwani, Adviser PITAC Dr Hassnain Javed, Rector Dr Muhammad Aslam and Pro-Rector UCP Dr Nizamud Din were also present. The ceremony was also attended by national and international scholars, writers, senior industrialists, media persons and students.

This book provides an overview and analysis of Pakistan’s and China’s small and medium enterprises and a down-to-earth analysis of the One Belt One Road initiative, focusing on how this venture opens up avenues for cross-border small and medium enterprises of the two brotherly countries. One important lesson that emerges from this research is that Pakistan’s industrialisation is possible under CPEC.