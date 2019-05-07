No plan to privatise any medical institution

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said neither the government has any attention to privatise any medical institution nor it is going to privatise any medical teaching institution.

Some elements are trying to blackmail the government by increasing the difficulties for the poor patients in government hospitals for achieving nefarious political designs. The minister was addressing a press conference at DGPR on Tuesday. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Medical Teaching Institution Act (MTI Act) will help to improve the standard of education for the students in medical institutions. She said that more than three hundred thousand employees are being performed duties in Punjab Health department till now, this act will greatly help to solve their problems on their doorstep and they will not have to wonder here and there in secretariat and other offices redressal of grievance. She said that health department has more than sixteen thousand complaints and inquiries and there is only one secretariat to cope with all these problems. Under these circumstances it is very necessary to give administrative and financial powers to these educational intuitions through this act so that problems of employees and patients could be solved at the earliest. This act will be implemented on first five teaching hospitals and third-party evaluation will be carried out after one year. This act will not create any problem for any professor or doctor. Young Doctors deviate from their demand regarding their representation in the committee soon after the issuance of notification.

Islam teaches us to create ease for others in the Holy Month of Ramazan. Young Doctors should call off their strike keeping in view the sanctity f holy month of Ramazan, the minister said. In a response to questions by media persons, Dr Yasmeen Rashid said basic purpose of introducing MTI Act is to facilitate the patients by enhancing the standard of government teaching hospitals. Only administrative and financial autonomy is being given to the major teaching hospitals under this act. Administrative affairs will be looked after by Board of Governors.