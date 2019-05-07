NAB granted remand of LWMC former officer

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday granted 14-day physical remand of a former general manager of Procurement and Contracts of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Muhammad Tahir Maqbool, to National Accountability Bureau.

Muhammad Tahir Maqbool is an accused of illegal and false evaluations which caused an approximate loss of Rs 1,000 million to the national exchequer. The NAB officials produced the accused before the court and sought his physical remand to carry out investigation.

The court granted physical remand of the accused to NAB for 14 days. According to National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Muhammad Tahir also worked as consultant with Rawalpindi Waste Management Company.

During the course of investigations, it was revealed that the accused incurred colossal loss of almost Rs 1 billion to the state kitty by preparing bidding documents having instructions to the bidder to offer price without labour cost despite the fact that labour cost was included in the cost estimates.

In this way, a huge illegal benefit was granted to the contractor to the tune of Rs 1 billion approximately on account of double payment to the contractor illegally at the cost of state exchequer.