close
Wed May 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

CM bans official Iftar parties

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has banned Iftar parties at the official expense in the province and this ban would be applicable to the ministers, secretaries and other government officials. We are the custodian of national resources and austerity is the fundamental part of government policies. We want to assure the people that their money would only be spent on public welfare programmes, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore