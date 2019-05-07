CM bans official Iftar parties

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has banned Iftar parties at the official expense in the province and this ban would be applicable to the ministers, secretaries and other government officials. We are the custodian of national resources and austerity is the fundamental part of government policies. We want to assure the people that their money would only be spent on public welfare programmes, he added.
