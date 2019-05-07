Woman, daughter killed over marriage issue

LAHORE: A woman and her daughter were gunned down by two brothers in the Badami Bagh area on Tuesday. The victims were identified as Razia and Sonia. It was reported that the accused identified as Shahbaz and Shahzad, who happened to be real brothers, shot the victims to death for refusing marriage proposal. Bodies were shifted to morgue.

arrested: Shafiqabad investigation police arrested three murder accused and recovered weapons from their possession. The accused Noor Muhammad and Ahmad Ali had stabbed one Muhammad Hassan to death in Khokhar Town over a minor issue. Similarly, the police arrested one Imran who killed a girl Azra Bibi for refusing his marriage proposal.

Man dies after falling off a ladder: A 28-year-old man lost his life after falling off a ladder in a local factory in the Kahna area on Tuesday. The victim identified as Ramzan hailed from Kasur and worked in a factory along Kachah Road. It was reported that Ramzan was installing a camera when he fell off the ladder. As a result, he landed on iron fence and died on the spot. Body was removed to morgue.

Rescue 1122: Twelve people were killed and 1,053 got injuries in different road accidents across the Punjab during the last 24 hours. As per details, Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 952 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours in which 12 people died and 1,053 received injuries. Out of the injured, 605 were got serious injuries requiring shifting to different hospitals. Whereas, 448 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.