Public hospitalsto charge medical test fee

LAHORE: The Punjab government is ready to impose charges on medical tests in public hospitals, besides imposition of the parchi fee.

The amount of traffic challen fines and licence fee would also be increased. The decisions were made in the final meeting of the Resources Mobilisation Committee here on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and attended by Punjab Excise and Taxation Minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Board of Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar, Irrigation Minister Mohsin Laghari, besides the secretaries concerned.

The Punjab Health Department following the polices of the PTI government suggested Khyber Pakhtunkhwa model for revenue generation from the health sector.

The meeting decided to charge medical test fee from patients from the next fiscal year, besides imposition of “nominal” parchi fee from outdoor patients. However, it was also proposed that those who could not afford to pay the charge for tests and parchi fee would be exempted after they filled a form for the purpose.

The form is expected to be attached with the NADRA data base to cross verify the status of the individual who will be availing the facility of not paying the dues for health facilities from the government hospitals.

However, the meeting decided to keep the same rate for agriculture tax in line with the Federal Board of Revenue. However, the agriculture sector had been also devolved after the 18th Amendment of the Constitution of Pakistan and falls in the provinces preview for legislation, including imposition of taxes.

Meanwhile, according to a handout issued by the government after the meeting, the government would not further burden the poor segments of society in the forthcoming fiscal budget, but would tax the taxable. It said property tax would be evaluated on the basis of the property valuation.

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the government would not support any tax which would affect the already burdened people while formula of equal taxation rate on the poor and the rich would not be accepted.

The ministers and secretaries of the departments concerned put up their proposals, including for adopting the KP model for revenue generation from health sector. Excise Department proposed surveying the properties on modern lines besides changing the rules and regulations to bring everyone to the tax net. Irrigation Department suggested revisiting the Abyana policy while Police Department proposed increase in traffic fine rates along with raise in licence fee.

The finance minister said that relief would be given to the small farmers and traders. However, test fee would be charged for the patients who could afford it. The government will provide incentives to entertainment and IT industries to promote the art and culture and digitalisation, the minister said. He said the amount of traffic fine ticket would be increased to discourage the traffic violations.