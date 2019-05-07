Tearful Godin confirms Atletico exit

MADRID: Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin announced on Tuesday that he will leave the club at the end of the season. Godin has been one of the best central defenders in the world under Atletico coach Diego Simeone, who attended an emotional press conference at the Wanda Metropolitano. “I’m nervous, even more than for a match,” said Godin. “These will be my final days at Atletico Madrid. I want to communicate all the love I have for this club.”