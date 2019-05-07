International federations fret over Tokyo Olympics budget cuts

GOLD COAST, Australia: Eight international sports federations expressed their concerns Tuesday at new budget cuts made by the organising committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The federations were gathered at a meeting of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) on the sidelines of SportAccord in Gold Coast.

“There are concerns over cuts in accommodation, transport and venue upgrades,” an ASOIF official told AFP. A series of questions were posed to Koji Murofushi, Japan’s former world and Olympic hammer champion who is Tokyo 2020 sports director.

“Eight federations, including sailing, judo and tennis, and ASOIF have today asked some questions,” Murofushi told AFP. “They asked questions about accommodation, food at the venues, transportation and the look of the venues. The look is important for the broadcast.” Murofushi added: “Tokyo is reducing the budget as much as possible. “We have to find what the good solution is to optimise the budget.”