Wed May 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

Bajwa addresses press conference today

Sports

KARACHI: The newly-appointed secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Asif Bajwa will address a press conference at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday (today). According to a PHF spokesman, Bajwa will announce his plan for the development of hockey in the country. He is also expected to meet Olympians and former players to discuss the current state of hockey.

