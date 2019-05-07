Bajwa addresses press conference today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The newly-appointed secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Asif Bajwa will address a press conference at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday (today). According to a PHF spokesman, Bajwa will announce his plan for the development of hockey in the country. He is also expected to meet Olympians and former players to discuss the current state of hockey.
