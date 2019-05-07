Najeebullah wins laser standard title at National Sailing

KARACHI: Najeebullah Khan of Navy won Laser Standard event during the National Sailing Championship concluded here near Clifton beach on Monday.

Qasim Abbas, also of Navy, defended the crown of the RS:X class. The results of the final day had been withheld as the jury had to adjudicate on the protests which had been lodged the other day.

The players had tough time due to hot weather conditions. In laser standard, Najeebullah annexed the title after facing tough competition from Mohammad Tanveer of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) who was defending the crown.

In RS:X, Mohammad Sajjad of PAF finished as the runner-up. In 470 Class, the pair of Xerxes Avari and Mehboob of Karachi Yacht Club dominated throughout the races to kiss the title.

They showed great skills in the sea, keeping at bay defending champions Rehman Ullah and Khalid Hussain from Navy, who got the second position.