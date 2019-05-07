Malik to rejoin team tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik will rejoin the team in Southampton on Thursday (tomorrow). Pakistan will face hosts England in first One-day International (ODI) of the five-match series on Wednesday (today). Malik returned home after he was granted 10-day leave by the board due to personal reasons. He will be available for the second ODI to be played on May 11.
