close
Wed May 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
May 8, 2019

Malik to rejoin team tomorrow

Sports

P
PPI
May 8, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik will rejoin the team in Southampton on Thursday (tomorrow). Pakistan will face hosts England in first One-day International (ODI) of the five-match series on Wednesday (today). Malik returned home after he was granted 10-day leave by the board due to personal reasons. He will be available for the second ODI to be played on May 11.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports