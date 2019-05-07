Shah Dost de-notified as PCB Board of Governors member

KARACHI: Shah Dost on Tuesday was de-notified as Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Board of Governors member after the independent adjudicator of the Board set aside the elections of the presidents of District Cricket Association Turbat and Regional Cricket Association Quetta.

“Mr Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, a member of the independent Panel of Adjudicators, has set aside elections of President, District Cricket Association, Turbat, and President, Regional Cricket Association, Quetta, while ordering fresh elections,” the PCB said on Tuesday.

The independent adjudicator’s decision came following multiple hearings of an appeal filed on February 13, 2019, under Article 37 of the PCB Constitution and means the election of Shah Dost, first as president of the District Cricket Association, Turbat, and then as president of Regional Cricket Association, Quetta, has been declared null and void, the Board said.

“Resultantly, and as per Article 10(2) of the PCB Constitution, Mr Shah Dost has now been de-notified as a member of the PCB Board of Governors,” it said.

“Mr Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan announced the decision after it was established that Mr Shah Dost was not eligible to contest elections of President of District Cricket Association, Turbat, held in August 2017, as he was then a government employee with Fisheries Department, Quetta. Mr Shah Dost’s employment with the Fisheries Department . . . was established by the evidence presented by the appellant,” it added. “In his decision the independent adjudicator said: ‘Mr Shah Dost suffered from disqualification (a government servant) on the date 08-08-2017, when election Schedule was announced by the Deputy Election Commissioner and on all subsequent dates’.”

Shah Dost was one of the five BoG members who rejected the appointment of the PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan as unconstitutional and also strongly opposed the PCB’s initiative to abolish departments in its effort to restructure domestic cricket. ‘The News’ tried to contact Shah Dost but his cell phone was switched off.