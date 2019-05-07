close
Wed May 08, 2019
AFP
May 8, 2019

Young Afghan amputee’s joy at dancing on new leg

World

AFP
May 8, 2019

KABUL: With his hands in the air and an infectious grin spreading from ear to ear, a young Afghan boy whirls around a Kabul hospital room on his new prosthetic leg.

The boy, five-year-old Ahmad Sayed Rahman, has captured hearts in Afghanistan after a short video of him effortlessly dancing on his new limb was posted this week on Twitter. "He is always dancing and showing how happy he is to have an artificial leg," the boy’s mother, Rayeesa, told reporters at the Red Cross orthopaedic centre in the Afghan capital on Tuesday.

"I’m so happy for him that he’s received this artificial leg and that now he can be independent," she added, as Ahmad danced to music blasting from a mobile phone. Ahmad, whose leg was amputated below the knee when he was only eight months old, is a long-time patient, his physiotherapist Semeen Sarwari said.

Because he’s growing fast, he has needed a new leg every year or so. This new one is his fourth. "He’s a child and wants to play, he wants to have a leg so is adapting quickly," Sarwari said. Ahmad and his parents, who are farmworkers, come from Logar province south of Kabul, where fighting between the Taliban and the US-backed Afghan army is frequent.

