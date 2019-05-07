Butchers jailed for overcharging

TIMERGARA: The district administration, Lower Dir, on Tuesday sent nine butchers to jail for overcharging customers and violating the official price list. Timergara Assistant Commissioner Shah Jamil Khan along with Levies personnel raided Timergara and Balambat bazaars and arrested the butchers for violating the official price list.

Talking to this correspondent at his office, Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said the district administration had arranged several meetings with traders before Ramazan and they had agreed on fixing reasonable rates for daily use items but the butchers were found selling meat at higher rates on the first day of Ramazan. No one would be allowed to overcharge customers and those found guilty of violating the official price list would be dealt with an iron hand, the official said.