close
Wed May 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

Girl killed, six injured as two groups trade fire in Orakzai

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

KALAYA: A 12-old-year girl was killed and six persons, including two women, were injured, when two groups traded fire in Jhalka Mela area in lower part of Orakzai district on Tuesday. The sources said the Arbistan and Habib Khan group exchanged fire over property dispute early in the day. They said a 12 years old girl Masiha was killed while six persons were injured in the exchange of fire. The injured were identified as Akhtar Gul, Arbistan, Fazal Zahid, Habib and two women, whose names could not be ascertained. The sources said the police and Levies force personnel were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan