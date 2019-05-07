close
Wed May 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

Two uplift schemes approved

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government Tuesday approved two development schemes at an estimated cost of Rs3.037 billion. These schemes were approved in the 24th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2018-19 presided over by Planning and Development Department Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Research and development / technical support / consultancies at the cost of Rs1.497 billion and widening / improvement of road from Lodhran to Jalalpur Pirwala Road connecting KLM via Bahadurpur, District Lodhran at the cost of Rs1.540 billion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan