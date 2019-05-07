Two uplift schemes approved

LAHORE: The Punjab government Tuesday approved two development schemes at an estimated cost of Rs3.037 billion. These schemes were approved in the 24th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2018-19 presided over by Planning and Development Department Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Research and development / technical support / consultancies at the cost of Rs1.497 billion and widening / improvement of road from Lodhran to Jalalpur Pirwala Road connecting KLM via Bahadurpur, District Lodhran at the cost of Rs1.540 billion.