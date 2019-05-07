Packages distributed among 1,000 families in Torghar by

Saudi Embassy

By our correspondent

MANSEHRA: The Saudi embassy in Islamabad has distributed Ramazan package among 1000 deserving families of Torghar.

"We appreciate Saudi government for such generous support to people living in a highly backward and remote part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," Dilroz Khan, the district nazim, told a gathering held in this connection in Judbah on Tuesday.

The additional deputy commissioner, Saleem Shahzad Shah, Assistant Commissioner Khuramur Rehman Jadoon handed over the Ramazan packages including ghee, flour, dates, pulses and other necessities to deserving families.

He said that district government wanted to uplift living standards of people here but a shortage of funds was a big hurdle in the way to it. "We have sought a special development package for our district from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government as Torghar, which was given status of settled district in 2011, is still without basic civic amenities," he added.