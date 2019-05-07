‘Commissioners’ performance to be reviewed in KP’

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has stated that the performance of all commissioners will be reviewed periodically for improving the service delivery.

He said this while chairing a progress review meeting of the Peshawar regional administration, said an official handout. The chief minister stated that the feedback mechanism should be strengthened so that real-time analysis of services provided by the government may be gauged. He added feedback from the general masses was of paramount importance in promoting transparency and participative governance. The meeting was briefed that from Peshawar region 3,684 complaints were received via Pakistan Citizen Portal, out of which 3242 were resolved whereas 442 were in the process. It was stated that 474 kanals of land were recovered in the Peshawar region as part of the anti-encroachment drive in the province.

The CM was informed that a total of Rs3.6 million revenue had been generated against the set target of Rs5.49 million through Land Tax, Agri Income Tax, local rate and Ushr in Peshawar district. It was added that Rs7.48 million revenue was generated against the set target of Rs 14.004 million in Charsadda district whereas, in Nowshera district, Rs2.048 million revenue was generated against the set target of Rs3.59 million.

Up to 246 health facility centres, 284 educational facility centres, 194 Patwarkhanas and 183 developmental schemes were inspected in the Peshawar region alone during the month of March and April.

Under the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative, the chief minister was informed, 1.97 million saplings were planted in April in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber and Mohmand districts. Initiatives were taken against the use of polythene bags in which factories were sealed along with seizing of available stocks.