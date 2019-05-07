Woman, daughter gunned down over marriage issue in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A woman and her daughter were gunned down by two brothers in the Badami Bagh area on Tuesday. The victims were identified as Razia and Sonia. It was reported that the accused identified as Shahbaz and Shahzad, who happened to be real brothers, shot the victims to death for refusing marriage proposal. Bodies were shifted to morgue.
