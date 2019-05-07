close
Wed May 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

Woman, daughter gunned down over marriage issue in Lahore

National

LAHORE: A woman and her daughter were gunned down by two brothers in the Badami Bagh area on Tuesday. The victims were identified as Razia and Sonia. It was reported that the accused identified as Shahbaz and Shahzad, who happened to be real brothers, shot the victims to death for refusing marriage proposal. Bodies were shifted to morgue.

