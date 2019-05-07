NAB granted remand of LWMC former officer

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday granted 14-day physical remand of a former general manager of Procurement and Contracts of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Muhammad Tahir Maqbool, to National Accountability Bureau. Muhammad Tahir Maqbool is an accused of illegal and false evaluations which caused an approximate loss of Rs 1,000 million to the national exchequer. The NAB officials produced the accused before the court and sought his physical remand to carry out investigation.