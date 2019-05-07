Steps to be taken to make charter of new and old universities alike: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that online file tracking system will be initiated for better functioning of universities.

He was addressing a conference of vice-chancellors of universities coming from across Punjab at Governor’s House. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Yasir Hamyun along, Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhtar from Punjab University, Prof Muhammad Arshad from University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Dr Ayaz Akbar from University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, Prof Rauf Azeem from University of Education, Prof Dr Asmat Naz Women University of Multan and others were also present at the conference.

To make the charter of new and old universities alike, substantial steps, including amendment to the rules of business, will be taken, the Punjab governor said, adding special attention would be given to research. “The government will fully assist and support the universities in this matter. I will soon be meeting with the prime minister along with the Minister for Higher Education Yasir Hamyun to discuss the issues of universities. Universities should pay special attention on research, specially focusing on prevention of environmental pollution,” Muhammad Sarwar said.

During the conference, the VCs informed the Punjab governor about different issues faced by the universities relating to appointments and transfers. The Punjab