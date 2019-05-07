SC orders Sindh government to pay outstanding electricity dues of KMC

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Sindh government to pay the installments of outstanding electricity dues of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and directed the KMC and K-Electric to resolve the payment of dues issue.

The observation came while hearing the case of non payment of electricity dues to K Electric by the KMC. The court was informed that the Sindh government did not pay the outstanding electricity dues of the KMC despite the court direction. The court took exception over the performance of the KMC and observed that KMC officials were least bothered about the miseries of the citizens. The bench observed that Abbasi Shaheed Hospital being administered by the KMC is in pathetic condition whereas the staff are staying in air-conditioned rooms.

The court observed that billion of rupees electricity was spent without any performance by the city administration. Sindh government counsel submitted that government has written a letter to the accountant general for paying installments of outstanding dues.

The Supreme Court’s two member bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that the encroachments have started again on government lands and some portion of Empress Market has also been encroached. The court directed the provincial government to pay the outstanding electricity of KMC and submit a compliance report.