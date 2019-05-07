Rs2 billion saved by avoiding exhibitory steps: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited far-flung areas of the province on the first day of the holy month of Ramazan and inspected Ramzan bazaars, hospital, and wheat procurement centers.

He suspended Chief Officer Corporation Rahim Yar Khan Qasim Manzoor and District Civil Defense Officer Latif Gull on account of poor cleanliness arrangements and dereliction of duties. He also provided funds for the construction of flyover in Rahimyar Khan and added that resources will be provided for the establishment of Cadet College.

The Chief Minister inspected Ramazan bazaar, emergency ward of THQ hospital and wheat procurement centre upon reaching the border tehsil of Sadiqabad. He inspected the arrangements made for providing relief upon reaching Ramzan bazaar set up at Askari Park. He inspected different stalls and talked to the consumers who appreciated the provision of daily use items at subsidised rates. Usman Buzdar said the sole purpose of colossal Ramazan package is to provide relief to the common man and whole government machinery is fully active in this regard. I am personally visiting Ramzan bazaars to review the ground realities and the government has saved a sum of Rs2 billion by avoiding exhibitory steps, he added and said strict implementation of quality and fixed rates of the eatable items will be ensured in Ramazan bazaars and in the commercial markets.

The Chief Minister visited the emergency ward of THQ hospital and inquired the patients about their health. He said that the government is striving for providing the best healthcare facilities to the general public, adding that improvement of the health sector is the top priority of the government because it is the responsibility of the state. He said that doctors and other staff should adopt a kind attitude towards the patients because it helps reduce the intensity of the disease.

The Chief Minister visited the emergency ward of THQ hospital and inquired the patients about their health. He said that the government is striving for providing the best healthcare facilities to the general public, adding that improvement of the health sector is the top priority of the government because it is the responsibility of the state. He said that doctors and other staff should adopt a kind attitude towards the patients because it helps reduce the intensity of the disease.

Usman Buzdar also went to the wheat procurement center at Chak 5/NP in Sadiqabad. He inquired the farmers about the arrangements who expressed their satisfaction and said that efforts for giving full reward to the farmers are praiseworthy. We are happy to see you at this remote procurement center, they added. The CM said that he is with the farmers and reiterated that farmers will be given full reward of their hard work. I will go everywhere and merit will prevail in this wheat procurement campaign as I am personally monitoring the situation and exploitation of farmers will not be tolerated, he added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the police mobile Khidmat Markaz in Rahim Yar Khan where he was also briefed about the facilities provided in it. He said that scope of police mobile Khidmat Markaz will be expanded to other districts and added that necessary facilities including FIR can be easily availed through this Khidmat Markaz.

After his return from Sadiqbad, the CM visited the subsidized Ramazan bazaar in Rahimyar Khan and appreciated the setting up of the first-aid camp. A first-aid camp is necessary for every Ramazan bazaar, he added. The CM checked the quality of pulses and other items at different stalls and said that the benefits of subsidy will be transferred to the people while talking to the media. People of southern Punjab will definitely get their rights now. The PTI government is the guardian of the rights of the people of backward areas and Rs 68 crore are being allocated for southern Punjab secretariat in the next financial year's budget, the CM said.

The CM mixed with people and stall owners at Ramazan Bazaars in Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan and Sadiqabad. A village woman prayed for the CM. In accordance with the local traditions, Usman Buzdar placed his hands over her head and presented a gift of financial assistance to her.

The CM visited Dar-ul-Itfaal for girls of Social Welfare Department in Bahawalpur and inspected the facilities in the centre. He announced Rs 100,000 'Eidi' for the girls and the staff. He said recreational visits will also be arranged for the girls and after the Eid, girls and the staff members will be his guest in Punjab House. He also announced pocket money for the girls on daily basis and directed that air coolers be installed in their rooms. He said expansion of building of the institution be extended according to the needs and superintendent and bus conductor should immediately be recruited. He said availability of doctors should be ensured. He directed for regularising contract employees of Dar-ul-Itfaal. He also visited Bahawalpur Sports Stadium and inspected facilities in the stadium.

OFFICIAL IFTAR PARTIES BANNED:

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has banned Iftar parties at the official expense in the province and this ban would be applicable to the ministers, secretaries and other government officials. We are the custodian of national resources and austerity is the fundamental part of government policies. We want to assure the people that their money would only be spent on public welfare programmes, he added.