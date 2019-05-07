close
Wed May 08, 2019
BR
Bureau report
May 8, 2019

Woman approaches police to complain about sexual assault

Top Story

PESHAWAR: A young woman from a remote district of the Malakand division has approached the police here to complain that two persons who were brothers sexually assaulted her in Paharipura locality in the city.

The woman told the police that one Neelam took her to her home in Paharipura in Peshawar a few months back where she was provided the drug known as ice. She said later she became an addict of the drug. The complainant said two sons of the woman sexually assaulted her during the last few months. She told the cops that she managed to escape from the captivity of the woman and her sons to seek help from the police.

Meanwhile, two persons allegedly assaulted a physically handicapped eight-year old boy in the limits of the Tehkal Police Station. The police has started conducting raids to arrest the two accused Irfan and Ibrahim.

