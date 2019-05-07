close
Wed May 08, 2019
Rejecting nepotism

Newspost

 
May 8, 2019

Ignoring competent, talented and eligible individuals for key positions is also a type of corruption which, unfortunately, is rampant in our society. Cronyism, favouritism and nepotism are almost endemic to every department. Reference-based appointments and undue promotions always play havoc with the overall performance of any organisation. Moreover, this leads to a pressure group within the institution. More often than not, the heads of such organisations feel helpless before such mafias and easily give way to their undue demands.

In order to curb this type of corruption, a culture of meritocracy and fairness needs to be evolved and promoted at all levels. To break the nexus of corruption and pressure groups, those involved in such malpractices should be identified in a timely manner and exemplary punishment should be handed down to them. Sidelining worthy professionals from decision-making amounts to wasting their abilities. The PTI government came into power on the promise of eliminating corruption. For that, a root and branch strategy needs to be adopted.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali

