Clear air

Since tensions started between Pakistan and India on Feb 27, the air corridor over Pakistan is closed from west to east and east to west for foreign carriers. As a result, some foreign airlines have also stopped their regular services to cities like Lahore, Islamabad & Peshawar because the route becomes longer and unprofitable if they approach from the south cities that are in the upper parts of the country.

On the other hand, it has also become a blessing in disguise for air traffic controllers because of less workload to manage air traffic. Moreover, only a few aircraft are available on the domestic sector for a nation of over 210 million. This depicts a very dismal picture of the aviation industry in Pakistan. It also results in exorbitant fares due to lack of healthy competition.

Raashid Mohsin

Islamabad