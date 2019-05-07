Trained nurses

Recently the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) decided to discontinue nurses' three-year diploma programme. Instead of this, the PNC has introduced the BSN Generic and Specialization Degree programme. In a country like ours, where we are facing shortage of qualified staff nurses, it is seems unwise to phase out the diploma programme. At present, many patients and their relatives complain that they are not being taken care of by the nurses. On-duty nurses usually order their subordinate nurse aides or other paramedical staff to carry out orders.

Nursing care is deteriorating day by day. The concept of proper nursing care will sink deeply with this decision to deploy highly qualified nurses. Therefore, the PNC should rethink the implementation of this idea to stop the diploma programme.

Dr Alfred Charles

Karachi