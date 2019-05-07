close
Wed May 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 8, 2019

Trained nurses

Newspost

 
May 8, 2019

Recently the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) decided to discontinue nurses' three-year diploma programme. Instead of this, the PNC has introduced the BSN Generic and Specialization Degree programme. In a country like ours, where we are facing shortage of qualified staff nurses, it is seems unwise to phase out the diploma programme. At present, many patients and their relatives complain that they are not being taken care of by the nurses. On-duty nurses usually order their subordinate nurse aides or other paramedical staff to carry out orders.

Nursing care is deteriorating day by day. The concept of proper nursing care will sink deeply with this decision to deploy highly qualified nurses. Therefore, the PNC should rethink the implementation of this idea to stop the diploma programme.

Dr Alfred Charles

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost