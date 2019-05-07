In praise of democracy

Since the general elections of 2008, democracy has been allowed to flourish in Pakistan. Two elected governments have completed their constitutional term of five years each. In 2018, the PTI won the election and formed government in the centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is a healthy sign for democracy that two successful transitions of government took place on the trot. This democratic phase has seen some gigantic achievements. Some of the achievements of this phase are the 18th Amendment which paved the way for a strong democracy, consistent parliamentary form of government and decentralisation of power, 7th NFC Award which addressed the grievances of smaller provinces, a better law and order situation after Operations Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul-Fasad, merger of Fata with KP, electoral reforms and revival of international cricket, the inauguration of CPEC and recent oil refinery deal with Saudi Arabia

This democratic phase has seen many failures as well – a terrible state of the economy, inflation, corruption and nepotism, energy crisis, lack of political reconciliation and lack of transparency in infrastructure projects. However, every process must be given adequate time to flourish and produce positive results. Democracy is the only viable option through which Pakistan can gain prosperity.

Muhammad Shoaib Memon

Islamabad