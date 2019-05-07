CITY PULSE: Water and Color

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Anum Ashraf, Arif Ansari, Farooq Aftab, Muntehaa Azad and Sadia Arif’s art exhibition titled ‘Water and Color’ until May 20. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Take a Piece of My Heart

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Anjum Alix Noon’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Take a Piece of My Heart’ until May 16. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Iqra

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Jamil Siddiqui’s solo calligraphy exhibition titled ‘Iqra’ from 5pm to 8pm on May 9. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Boond Boond Barasti Yadoon Ki Baarish

The Koel Gallery is hosting Masood A Khan’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Boond Boond Barasti Yadoon Ki Baarish’ until May 16. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Lyrical Calligraphy

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Amir Kamal’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Lyrical Calligraphy’ from May 10 to May 20. Call 021-35824455 for more information.

If You Have A Garden In Your Library - I

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Saba Khan, Wardha Shabbir, Mahreen Zuberi and Mohsin Shafi’s art exhibition titled ‘If You Have A Garden In Your Library - I’ until June 4. Call 021-35821462 for more information.