Five relatives booked in HBFC official’s killing case

Police on Tuesday registered a case against five suspects, including a man and his son, over the broad daylight murder of an official of the House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC) in Karachi.

Unidentified gunmen killed 45-year-old Fazal Muhammad Dehari, a regional head of the HBFC, on the Karsaz bridge within the limits of the Sharea Faisal police station.

However, the murder took a turn after the victim’s daughter-in-law, Nausheen, told the police that her father and a brother were behind the killing.

She said her father and brother were involved in the killing, as she had married the victim’s son on March 13 against the wishes of her family.

She further told the police that her family had been frequently threatening her in-laws. Belonging to a feudal family of Nawabshah, her family lives in Karachi’s upmarket Defence Housing Authority neighbourhood.

According to Sharea Faisal Station House Officer Safdar Mashwani, the case has been registered on behalf of an uncle of the victim, Ali Akbar, against five suspects, including Nausheen’s father Dildar Kalhoro, brother Siraj and one Farhan.

The officer said the victim’s son, Sunny, and Nausheen were friends and contracted freewill marriage on March 13. In the aftermath of the wedding, Nausheen’s family had also registered a kidnapping case against Sunny at the Sahil police station, but Nausheen appeared before a court and recorded her statement that she had married Sunny of her own will.

SHO Mashwani said the police conducted several raids at the residences of the suspects nominated in the case, but the suspects had been gone into hiding to avoid arrest.

He added that the police suspected that the suspects had been left the city while the police investigators were trying to trace their locations to make their arrests.