‘Pakistani businessman must diversify products range’

KARACHI: Consul General of Malaysia Khairul Nazam Abd Rahman on Tuesday urged

the Pakistani business community to diversify their

product range, and include mango, vegetables and other items along with traditional trade items like textile, palm oil etc.

He was speaking at the “Appreciation Award 2019” event organised by the Pakistan-Malaysia Friendship Association (PMFA).

The consul general presented awards on Best Trade with Malaysia to Edotco Pakistan, Sunlight Wood products, Mapak Edible oils, Progressive Traders, Pacific Commodities, Paspida, Oasis Travel, and Greenland Travel and Tours.

Rahman appreciated the important role of PMFA, and said in 2018, Malaysia’s total trade with Pakistan increased by 2.5 percent to $1.47 billion from $1.34 billion in 2017. Palm oil remained Malaysia’s important export item to Pakistan.

In 2018, Pakistan imported 1.42 million metric tons’

palm oil and palm products from Malaysia worth RM3.27 billion, an increase of

4.19 percent in volume from 1.37 million metric tons worth RM3.43 billion in 2017.

This placed Pakistan as the fourth largest importer of Malaysian palm oil and palm products.

“We definitely intend to engage Pakistan more in this sector. In 2018, among South Asian countries, Pakistan was Malaysia’s 3rd largest trading partner,” the consul general said.

He further said that the FTA was yet to result in satisfactory volume of trade between the two countries. The private sector, particularly, needed to capitalise the immense potential that lies within the FTA with tariff reduction on various items, he added.

“I am also optimistic that the Pakistani government would consider eliminating the relevant regulatory duties, as adequate tariff was imposed on the relevant items under the Malaysia-Pakistan FTA,” Rahman said.