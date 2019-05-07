PFC chief meets prime minister

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the government will fully exploit the export potential of Pakistan’s handmade classical furniture to boost exports, besides patronising this sector to capture share in the international furniture markets.

He expressed these views, while talking to Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq who is also holds the office of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company Chairman in Islamabad.

The prime minister said Pakistan was blessed with artisans, craftsmen and host of other skilled force to produce best handmade furniture in the world, and it has a huge demand in the global market. Pakistan was moving forward in a better position to attract international investment and it was highly praiseworthy that PFC was utilising full available force to create opportunities for foreign investment in the country by creating business-to-business contacts with foreign furniture producers, Khan said. “Our young entrepreneurs were a great asset and future of Pakistan and they should focus on promoting Pakistani brands in foreign countries,” he added.

The prime minister said young entrepreneurs should visit foreign countries with proper homework on target countries and products so that they could achieve meaningful results.