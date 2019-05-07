Government disburses Rs564.2 billion under PSDP 2018/19

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has so far released Rs564.2 billion for various ongoing and social sector uplift projects under the public sector development program (PSDP) 2018/19 as against the total allocation of Rs675 billion.

The government released Rs22.66 billion for federal ministries, Rs22.9 billion for corporations and Rs38.1 billion for special areas, according to the latest data of the ministry of planning, development and reform. Of total allocation of Rs185.197 billion under PSDP, National Highway Authority (NHA) received Rs75.579 billion for ongoing road infrastructure projects. A source told APP on Tuesday that the government earmarked Rs40.666 billion for construction of Lahore-Multan Motorway (M-3 section) and of which Rs2.866 billion was released. For construction of infrastructure and allied works for Metro Bus Services Peshawar Morr-New Islamabad International Airport (length 25.6 km) Rs2.500 billion was released.

The government released Rs1.500 billion for construction of Karakoram Highway phase-II Havelian-Thakot (118.057 km), a part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The revised allocation under the PSDP for the project was Rs19.500 billion. The government, however, released Rs2 billion for improvement, up-gradation and widening of Jaglot-Skardu road (S-1 of 167km). For Lowari road tunnel and access roads project, Rs1.5 billion was allocated and so far Rs1.050 billion was released. Revised allocation for 32.2km Peshawar Northern Bypass stands at Rs3.5 billion out of which Rs700 million have been released.

For construction of four-lane bridge across river Indus linking Layyah with Taunsa, including two-lane approach road and river training works, Rs1.050 billion has been released against the allocation of Rs1.5 billion. Likewise, Rs10.13 billion was released for Communication Division (other than NHA) as the government earmarked Rs13.977 billion. Railways Division received Rs23.22 billion out of its total allocation of Rs28.06 billion whereas the Aviation Division received Rs1.33 billion out of total allocation of Rs3.65 billion.

Under annual development agenda, the government also disbursed Rs11.61 billion for National Transmission and Despatch Company and Pakistan Electric Power Company for which an amount of Rs33.365 billion was allocated under PSDP 2018/19.

The government also released Rs28.98 billion for various development projects of Higher Education Commission as against the total allocation of Rs30.961 billion for the current fiscal year. The government released Rs26.270 billion for the various projects of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, whereas the Water Resource division received Rs55.4 billion out of total allocation of Rs78.09 billion under PSDP 2018/19. The government also released Rs2.96 billion for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, for which an amount of Rs12.784 billion was allocated, while it released Rs276 million for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority against the allocation of Rs285 million for various projects of the regulatory authority.

Total Rs4.04 billion was released for Finance Division out of its total allocation of Rs12.346 billion and Rs775 million was released for Climate Change Division out of its total allocation of Rs802 million for the current fiscal year.

Similarly, Rs324.22 million was released for Petroleum Division out of its allocation of Rs463 million, Rs4.067 billion for Planning, Development and Reform Division out of allocation of Rs 6.860 billion, whereas Rs15.74 billion was released for Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission.

Likewise, the government also disbursed Rs25.56 billion for States and Frontier Region Division, Rs10.8 billion for Interior Division, Rs24.2 million for Human Rights Division, and Rs491.1 million for National Food Security and Research Division.

The government also released Rs24.6 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir block and other projects out of its allocation of Rs25.856 billion, and Rs13.48 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (block and other projects) out of its allocation of Rs17.534 billion.