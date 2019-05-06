NA session

Qureshi, Sana trade harsh remarks over PAC chairmanship

By Muhammad Anis

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah traded harsh remarks in the National Assembly session over issue of Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif’s name being withdrawn as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as the former said the appointment of chairman of an important constitutional committee in this way was not acceptable to the government.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi while rising on a point of order said the appointment of PAC chairman was resolved with wisdom of the Speaker while others also played their role but Shahbaz Sharif abruptly decided to quit even without taking other opposition parties into confidence.

He said the opposition leader himself decided to resign as the PAC chairman and nominated Rana Tanveer Hussain in his place. “I want to ask the PML-N leader whether they consulted PPP, MMA while taking the decision, Bilawal Bhutto has also expressed his concerns,” he said.

He observed that Shahbaz Sharif transferred PAC chairmanship the way the inherited property is transferred saying the PTI also had face opposition from the Fawad Chaudhry and Shaikh Rashid for accepting Shahbaz Sharif as the PAC chairman.

Qureshi said it was requirement of the Charter of the Democracy (CoD) that chairmanship of PAC is given to the Opposition Leader but Shahbaz Sharif himself acted against spirit of the CoD.

He asked the PML-N leadership to take other opposition parties into confidence over the decision as to what were reasons behind the decisions. “The appointment of chairman of an important constitutional committee in this way is not acceptable to us,” he said.

Responding strongly to views of the Foreign Minister, the PML-N member Rana Sanaullah said that Shah Mahmood Qureshi was speaking on assumptions as Shahbaz Sharif was yet tendered his resignation as the PAC chairman. “Mr. Speaker have you received resignation of Shahbaz Sharif,” Rana Sanaullah asked the chair.

On that, the Speaker Asad Qaisar said he had not received any resignation from Shahbaz Sharif. However, there were some media reports in this connection.

Rana Sanaullah also questioned the foreign minister as to who told him that Shahbaz Sharif was sick saying that minister was not speaking the truth. “Did Shahbaz Sharif make a telephone call to you to tell that he is sick,” he said adding as to why Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks before media when Shahbaz Sharif had not resigned.

He maintained that the PML-N would consult the opposition parties first and then the government when they desire to make change in chairmanship of the PAC.