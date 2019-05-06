IHC stops PTA from action against 2 mobile companies

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday has stopped Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) from taking action against two mobile phone operator companies and sought reply from Ministry of Information Technology and PTA.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Monday took up the petition filed by Pakistan Mobile Communication Limited and Telenor Pakistan for the renewal of their licence. During hearing petitioners’ lawyer argued before the court that their licence was issued for fifteen years on May 26, 2004.

Defence lawyer argued that now the renewal of licence is our right. Petitioners’ lawyer told the court that as per law PTA has to decide on renewal of licence within three months and we have written a letter to PTA in this regard on March 31st, 2016 but no decision has been taken on the application till now. He alleged that PTA and other respondents are delaying the process of renewal of license intentionally. To this the court has sought parawise reply from the Ministry of Information Technology and from PTA till May 14 and adjourned the hearing.