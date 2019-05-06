Students contest

ISLAMABAD: Intra-university declamation contest has been held among the students of International Islamic University in Quaid-i-Azam Auditorium here on Friday to observe both the ‘Labour day’ as well as ‘World Freedom Day of Journalism’.

It was organised by the Department of Media and Communication and Islamian Media Society. The event was attended by number of the renowned journalists, academicians, and students of various universities.

The primary objective to organise this event was to pay a tribute to labourers and highlight their sufferings and woes, which most often than not are neglected by the state. At the end of the event, shields and prizes were distributed among contest winners and the guests of honors and Society President Raja Hassan Abbas Dandot thanked the participants.