Hafeez reviews progress on FATF action plan

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Monday advised all stakeholders to work round the clock and give the highest priority, efforts as well as extra time for achieving and surpassing to FATF action plan.

A meeting to review progress on FATF action plan was held under the chairmanship of Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, here on Monday. The Secretary Finance updated all the key stakeholders on the critical nature of the meeting, serious challenges at hand and top priority that is being assigned by the government.

The chair was updated by all the key stakeholders regarding progress made by Pakistan on FATF action plan. The stakeholders demonstrated coordination and commitment to achieve this national objective. The chair advised all stakeholders to work round the clock and give highest priority, efforts as well as extra time for achieving and surpassing to FATF action plan.

The meeting was attended by secretary finance, secretary interior, FBR chairman, SECP chairman, SBP deputy governor, FMU director general, Director General CT Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director General CT Nacta and representatives of law enforcement and intelligence agencies.